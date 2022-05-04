TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: ST. OLAF’S CHURCH Published on May 4, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel St. Olaf’s Church or St. Olav’s Church (Estonian: Oleviste kirik). Believed to have been built in the 12th century and to have been the centre for old Tallinn’s Scandinavian community before Denmark conquered Tallinn in 1219. Its dedication relates to King Olaf II of Norway (also known as Saint Olaf, 995–1030). The first known written records referring to the church date back to 1267. It was extensively rebuilt during the 14th century. (wiki).Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪13mar22 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...