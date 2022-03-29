TARTU, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 STREET ART: “PAINT LEADING THE PEOPLE” by Plan B Streetart Published on March 29, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel “Brush Roller, Spray Paint, Paint Brush and Paint Can Leading the People”🧑🎨: @planbstreetart https://instagram.com/planbstreetart?utm_medium=copy_linkA street art take on Eugène Delacroix’s iconic “Liberty Leading the People” that I spent much more time at the Louvre gazing at, than even the Mona Lisa.Location: Under the Kaarsild (Arch Bridge)Tartu, Estonia 🇪🇪15jan22 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...