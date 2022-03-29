TARTU, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 STREET ART: “PAINT LEADING THE PEOPLE” by Plan B Streetart

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
“Brush Roller, Spray Paint, Paint Brush and Paint Can Leading the People”
🧑‍🎨: @planbstreetart https://instagram.com/planbstreetart?utm_medium=copy_link
A street art take on Eugène Delacroix’s iconic “Liberty Leading the People” that I spent much more time at the Louvre gazing at, than even the Mona Lisa.
Location: Under the Kaarsild (Arch Bridge)
Tartu, Estonia 🇪🇪
15jan22

Leave a Reply