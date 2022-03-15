TARTU, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: TARTU USPENSKI CATHEDRAL Published on March 15, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Construction of the Tartu Uspenski Cathedral started by the order of Peter I after the Northern War and it was consecrated in 1783. The church was established on the foundation of the Dominican Convent Church. It was initially built in the shape of a cross and was given its quadrangular shape in 1840. Interesting facts: – a chapel to St Isidor, who died as a martyr, was established in the church in the course of its extension; ‑ the Bolsheviks killed 19 innocent people in the cellar of Krediidikassa 80 years ago. Their victims, archpriests Bleive and Berzhanitski, are buried in Uspenski Church. https://www.visitestonia.com/en/tartu-uspenski-cathedral-of-the-estonian-apostolic-orthodox-church 15jan22 Tartu, Estonia 🇪🇪 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...