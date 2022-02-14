VILNIUS, LITHUANIA 🇱🇹 STREET ART: RE-START REALITY by EDWARD VON LÕNGUS Published on February 14, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel “the notorious street artist Edward von Lõngus has started his (R)estart Reality tour to conquer Europe with some quirky characters from ca 100 years ago brought to life by augmented reality technology.” This project was in 2017, but the pieces are still up! https://instagram.com/edwardvonlongus?utm_medium=copy_link 29dec21 Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...