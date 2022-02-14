VILNIUS, LITHUANIA 🇱🇹 STREET ART: RE-START REALITY by EDWARD VON LÕNGUS

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
“the notorious street artist Edward von Lõngus has started his (R)estart Reality tour to conquer Europe with some quirky characters from ca 100 years ago brought to life by augmented reality technology.” This project was in 2017, but the pieces are still up! https://instagram.com/edwardvonlongus?utm_medium=copy_link

29dec21 Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹

