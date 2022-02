Walls that Remember is an urban art project dedicated to the memory of Lithuania’s Jewish community. The artwork is based on actual pictures from the Jewish Quarter taken prior to World War II. https://instagram.com/sienosprisimena?utm_medium=copy_link

25dec2021 Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹

