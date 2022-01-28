VILNIUS, LITHUANIA 🇱🇹: CATHEDRAL, STATUE, AND TOWER Published on January 28, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Vilnius CathedralThe Cathedral Basilica of St Stanislaus and St. Ladislaus. The main Roman Catholic Cathedral of Lithuania. Dedicated to Saints Stanislaus and Ladislaus, the church is the heart of Catholic spiritual life in Lithuania.Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹28dec21 Gediminas was the founder of Trakai and Vilnius, and one of the most famous rulers of ancient Lithuania. Gediminas lived from 1275 to 1341 and ruled the Grand Duchy of Lithuania for 25 years. He moved the capital of Lithuania from Trakai to Vilnius. He was best known as a diplomat who drew Europe’s attention to Lithuania. It was in Gediminas’ letters to Western Europe in 1323 that first mention the name of Vilnius. This date is now considered to mark the beginning of Vilnius. (govilnius)Vilnius, Lithuania 🇱🇹 Gediminas’ Tower is the only surviving part of that castle built by Gediminas.Built 1409. Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...