NARVA, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: REALIZE Published on December 10, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel "𝐵𝑒𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒶𝓁𝑜𝓃𝑒 𝒽𝒶𝓈 𝒶 𝓅𝑜𝓌𝑒𝓇 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓎 𝒻𝑒𝓌 𝓅𝑒𝑜𝓅𝓁𝑒 𝒸𝒶𝓃 𝒽𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓁𝑒.".𝒮𝒜.𝒩𝒶𝓇𝓋𝒶, 𝐸𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓃𝒾𝒶 🇪🇪𝟣𝒹𝑒𝒸𝟤𝟣 "Realize that sleeping on a futon when you're 30 is not the worst thing. You know what's worse, sleeping in a king bed next to a wife you're not really in love with but for some reason you married, and you got a couple kids, and you got a job you hate. You'll be laying there fantasizing about sleeping on a futon. There's no risk when you go after a dream. There's a tremendous amount to risk to playing it safe."~ Bill BurrNarva, Estonia 🇪🇪4dec21 🚲