NARVA, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: DAILY LIFE Published on October 7, 2021 by jacquelinemhadel 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙀𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙖, 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙖𝙩 𝙄𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙙 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨, 𝙖 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙙, 𝙇𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙙 𝙊𝙗𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩, 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙖. 𝒟𝒶𝒾𝓁𝓎 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒 Alexander’s Church (Estonian: Aleksandri Suurkirik) is a church of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church in Narva, Estonia. Narva Church’s original cornerstone was laid in summer 1881. It was congregated after Emperor Alexander II in fall 1883, after his assassination earlier in spring. Alexander ll was the Emperor of Russia, King of Congress Poland and Grand Duke of Finland from 2 March 1855 until his assassination. His most significant reform as emperor was emancipation of Russia’s serfs in 1861, for which he is known as Alexander the Liberator. The church was consecrated on 9 June 1884. It was given cathedral status on 19 September 2000. (notes from wiki) I find old wooden buildings in old Soviet republics so striking because it makes you think in awe of how they survived wars and occupations. Or did they? Maybe they came to be after those times. But, it doesn’t look like it. Panoramic view. Narva is a quiet town. There are many opportunities to get ‘people-less’ shots. Narva, Estonia 🇪🇪 September 2021 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...