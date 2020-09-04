ZIPAQUIRA, COLOMBIA: SALT CATHEDRAL

We caught the TransMilenio from Las Aguas station and took an easy ride for about an hour to Portal del Norte and then caught a local bus to Zipaquira, which took about 45 minutes. A short walk later, we made it to the Salt Cathedral.

Main Plaza with City Hall and Church

Zipaquira is one of the oldest cities in Colombia, possibly originating in the 1500’s. The church pictured above right, Holy Trinity and San Antonio de Padua Parish, was created in 1779.

A Salt Cross in the Cathedral

A Hollowed-Out Salt Cross in the Cathedral

The Main Worship Hall

The Salt Cathedral (Catedral de Sal de Zipaquira) is an underground Roman Catholic Church built inside the tunnels of a salt mine about 200 meters underground. It’s a very popular tourist destination, but it also serves as a place of pilgrimage and about 3000 parishioners attend services every Sunday. Because it has no Bishop, it isn’t officially recognized as a Cathedral.

Angel and Cross

Central Barrel Vault

Stationed on the floor in front of the cross is “La Creacion del Hombre,” a sculpture by Carlos Enrique Rodriguez.

Worship Hall Bathed in Purple and Torquoise

All Pictures: 6OCT12. Zipaquira. Bogota, Colombia.

