QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, PART 39

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 39
1️⃣Under the Pale Gray Sky of Paris…”París is of a flu-like 😷 Sky” 🇫🇷 @pleksbastard #paris 2️⃣ ⚠️ “Virus 🦠 Detected – Stay Safe” ⚠️ @edmx 🇧🇷 #saopaulo 3️⃣ @muckrock#venicebeach 🇺🇸 4️⃣ @ghiathalrobih🇱🇧 😷 🦠 😔 5️⃣ Plague Doctor 🥼 @mrfijodor 🇮🇹 6️⃣ @metalguitardesign🇭🇺 7️⃣ “Back to school 🏫, Boris said it’s safe.” @johndohart #borisjohnson#grimreaper #coronavirus #pandemic🇬🇧 8️⃣ 🧻 💚 🇺🇸 #neworleans@banditgraffiti 9️⃣ “Stay Home 🏡” @mariebalbinot 🇧🇷 🔟 “Fique em Casa 🏠! Se puder!” @caraocapstyle 🇵🇷