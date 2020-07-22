SOCIAL MEDIA SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, “WHY DON’T YOU SEE ME?”

𝚆𝚑𝚢 𝚍𝚘𝚗’𝚝 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚜𝚎𝚎 𝚖𝚎?
𝙼𝚢 𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚏-𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑 𝚍𝚎𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜 𝚘𝚗 𝚒𝚝.
.
12 thoughts on "SOCIAL MEDIA SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, "WHY DON'T YOU SEE ME?"

  4. That’s some of the reasons why I don’t have a “smart”phone. Never had one, don’t want one. They get on my nerves. They are disruptive and manipulative. Smartphones are not only people’s access to the Internet (big corporations and powerful organizations) but also the Internet’s access to people. I grew up before there was an internet or even personal computers. It seems to me like the brains of people growing up with the internet and especially with smart phones organize differently. It looks like they become unable to think alone. The think in little snippets and have to communicate all the time. Is that bad? I don’t know. But it is not my way. Probably I am an old fashioned persen…

    1. Not that I am totally agains technology, don’t get me wrong. I have a degree in computer science and I earn my money as a programmer. But I just don’t like “smart”phones.

      1. I have a simple old fashioned mobile because my wife insisted. I don’t really need it. Currently I am working from home. When I log into my workplace, I receive an SMS with a code I have to enter. That is the main use of it.
        But to take the “smart”phones away from young people is like an amputation or drug withdrawal, especially those who have grown up with it as kids.
        I like to spend my time philosophising. These devices are disruptive for me, especially chat applications. I don’t want to be interupted all the time while I am concentrating on something. Maybe its a matter of personality type. I am some kind of introvert nerd. From most people’s point of view, I look strange and excentric not having one, but from my porint of view, they have all turned kind of mad. 🙂

