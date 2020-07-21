🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 38 ~ 1️⃣ @demchenko_365art 2️⃣ @simonmannaerts Ghent, 🇧🇪 3️⃣ @mauriciopaints Milwaukee 🇺🇸 4️⃣ Tribute to Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli Prisons with the Coronavirus 🦠 #palestine#freepalestine 5️⃣ Gracias 🙏 @mister.a.one 6️⃣ @demchenko_365art🇷🇺 7️⃣ “Stay Safe” @anthroe Los Angeles 🇺🇸🇷🇺
2 thoughts on “QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 38”
The spirit of our times.
Indeed!
