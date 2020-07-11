QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 36

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 36 ~ 1️⃣ “Ten faces, in representation of all healthcare workers and ancillaries. A tribute to the often forgotten everyday heroes, to highlight both their individual importance and that of Portugal’s National Health Service.” 🇵🇹 @vhils 2️⃣ @binho3m 🇧🇷 #drbarata #covid19 3️⃣ #americangothic @slinat 4️⃣ @istowski🇵🇱 #coronavirus #coronagraffiti 5️⃣ @rone_marcondes 🦠 @ketugraffiti@juliotorquetti @origidavila@judinei_lopes 6️⃣ “Thank you to the #nhs “ @darone_pos #socialdistancing@theartofsok @noahsyard 7️⃣ @alex_martinez_graffiti 🇬🇷#corona 8️⃣ @savethewall 🇮🇹 #streetartitaly 9️⃣ #distanciationsocial #esb@esboner_fcm_ 🇫🇷 🔟 “Superhuman” #superhuman #streetart #superhero🇬🇧

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...