QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 36

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 36 ~ 1️⃣ “Ten faces, in representation of all healthcare workers and ancillaries. A tribute to the often forgotten everyday heroes, to highlight both their individual importance and that of Portugal’s National Health Service.” 🇵🇹 @vhils 2️⃣ @binho3m 🇧🇷 #drbarata #covid19 3️⃣ #americangothic @slinat 4️⃣ @istowski🇵🇱 #coronavirus #coronagraffiti 5️⃣ @rone_marcondes 🦠 @ketugraffiti@juliotorquetti @origidavila@judinei_lopes 6️⃣ “Thank you to the #nhs@darone_pos #socialdistancing@theartofsok @noahsyard 7️⃣ @alex_martinez_graffiti 🇬🇷#corona 8️⃣ @savethewall 🇮🇹 #streetartitaly 9️⃣ #distanciationsocial #esb@esboner_fcm_ 🇫🇷 🔟 “Superhuman” #superhuman #streetart #superhero🇬🇧

IMG_6686IMG_6688IMG_6687IMG_6690IMG_6685IMG_6691IMG_6683IMG_6621IMG_6684

