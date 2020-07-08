🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 33 ~ 1️⃣ “Which Side of the Rope are You On?” @guilesoficial#saopaulo 🇧🇷 #guilesoficial #stencilart#streetartsaopaulo 2️⃣ #nhsheroes by @uvartscic #northernireland 🇮🇪 3️⃣ @aabbiimm @play_boyerz #mizer#chambery 🇫🇷 #streetartfrance#graffitifrance 4️⃣ #hunters @biodpi#rome 🇮🇹 #streetartroma#romastreetart #romegraffiti#graffitirome #streetartitaly 5️⃣ “All You Need is Social Distancing” #johnlennon#thebeatles 6️⃣ “It’s a Dog’s Life” @bona_berlin #hamburg 🇩🇪 #coronastreetart #hamburgstreetart#graffitihamburg 7️⃣ @mannheimgraffit68 🐊 🧻 🚂 8️⃣ @nogenta_ #riodejaneiro 🇧🇷 9️⃣ “Merci” @sideco1196 🔟 “Sorry, We’re Closed” 🦠 @baadal_nanjundaswamy🇮🇳
One thought on “QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 33”
Amazing Art work!
