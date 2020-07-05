QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 32

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 32 ~ 1️⃣ “All Eyes 👁 on Him!” 🦠 @vile_graffiti #redeye #coronavirus#covid_19 #vilegraffiti 2️⃣ “The Other Perspective” @the.rebel.bear #covid19#covidstreetart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 3️⃣ New Emotion, Wear it! 😷 @baadal_nanjundaswamy 🇮🇳 4️⃣ Derry Girls Mural @uvartscic 5️⃣ “Everyone is Blaming Me” @baadal_nanjundaswamy🇮🇳 6️⃣ “By Order of the Peaky Blinders!” @frvnkov@peakyblindersofficial #tommyshelby#pasteup 7️⃣ “Always Carry the Mask 😷 “ @baadal_nanjundaswamy 🇮🇳 #mask #wearamaskcampaign 8️⃣ “Homemade Mask” by @strange.bird.bxl 🇧🇪 9️⃣ “Wear a Mask 😷 “ @baadal_nanjundaswamy 🇮🇳 🔟 “The Year 2020” @bane.cn 🇨🇭 @rips1@jibberleni

IMG_6571IMG_6572IMG_6569IMG_6570IMG_6566IMG_6575IMG_6567IMG_6561IMG_6565IMG_6574

