🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 31 ~ 1️⃣ “Kill Bill” #internationalnursesday #killbill#umathurman by @harrygrebdesign@umathurman 2️⃣ 🦠 @docteur_bergman 3️⃣ “Mannekin Pis”sing on 🦠 @flik.art #mannekinpis#coronavirus 4️⃣ #charliechaplin 😷 @darmtp77 5️⃣ #brucelee vs. 🦠 @harrygrebdesign 6️⃣ 😷 🍩 @nique.one 🇬🇷 7️⃣ 🦢 😷 @esboner_fcm_ 🇫🇷 8️⃣ Trump the Virus 🦠” @almostoverkeepsmiling 📷#nscardinali 9️⃣ @quirky_mouse#georgie meets #pennywise “Who’s Holding the Balloon 🎈 this Time?” 🇳🇴 🔟 “Thanks to the Sanitation Workers!” @austinzart 🇺🇸
One thought on “QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 31”
Legal muito bom tô feliz
