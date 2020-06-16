QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 24

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 24 ~ 1️⃣ “Together!” @mue_bon 🇹🇭 2️⃣ “Don’t Touch Your Face” @voyder 3️⃣ “Pandemic Heroes“ @justinks_and_murals 🇲🇹 4️⃣ @xadadbabax #covid19 5️⃣ “Lockdown!” 🔒 @mue_bon 🇹🇭 6️⃣ “Thank You Curbside Delivery Drivers!” 📦 @austinzart 7️⃣ “Covid19 wrecking everything. Found this chaotic wall to paint a new piece on the water.” @the_hula 8️⃣ “The Miracle You Seek is in Your Hands” @el_federico 9️⃣ “Stay Safe” #unknownartist 🔟 “What Would Pollock Do?” @teepopart Miami, 🇺🇸 #jacksonpollock

IMG_6263IMG_6262IMG_6265IMG_6261IMG_6264IMG_6266IMG_6268IMG_6209IMG_6136IMG_6132

