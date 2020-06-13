QUARANTINE SERIES; INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 23

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 23 ~ 1️⃣ “Homie: Stay Home!” #selena @el_federico @ulys_gold 🇺🇸 2️⃣ “Safe” @crea3739 #safe#covidgraffiti 3️⃣ “Let’s Kill This!” #zfg#coronaart #corona 4️⃣ “Stay Safe with This Invisible War” @_kghlydonedmc_5️⃣ “Fight Covid” #marlasinger#fightclub@helenabonhamcarter_offical 6️⃣ “Dalí” 😷 @l_empreinte_jo_v 7️⃣ “Thank you HealthCare Workers, You are Our Angels!” @austinzart 8️⃣ Thank You 🙏 @rgentileartist @spawk 9️⃣ @mr.can.tattooer #tattookadikoy 🔟 NHS 😷 @johndohart