QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 22

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 22 ~ 1️⃣ “Thank you 🙏 Healthcare Workers!” @mue_bon in Bangkok, 🇹🇭2️⃣😇#wearmask@baadal_nanjundaswamy🇮🇳3️⃣@nilsrva w/ @memersweets Richmond, VA 🇺🇸4️⃣#physicaldistancing@melbournesmurals5️⃣🧻💋👀@anchor.1256️⃣#wearmask😷🇺🇸7️⃣“Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion”🧪@dominik_chandrasali🇱🇰8️⃣😷@baadal_nanjundaswamy🇮🇳9️⃣“Love in the Time of Quarantine – 6 Feet of Distance Makes the Heart ♥️ Grow Fonder…or Just More Randy.” @hijackart🔟😷 2020 @baadal_nanjundaswamy🇮🇳

