MY FAVORITE THINGS SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, SHARKS

🅼🆈 🅵🅰🆅🅾🆁🅸🆃🅴 🆃🅷🅸🅽🅶🆂 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🆂🅷🅰🆁🅺🆂 ~ 1️⃣ Dimensional Anamorphic by #diseck in Grenoble, 🇫🇷 2️⃣ “home is vulnerability where it’s not a constant bashing of armor where wealth is but shared admiration ornaments adorning a single tree” by @shark__toof in Detroit, 🇺🇸 📷: @zombiefromdetroit 3️⃣ 🦈 @irmaos_graffiti 🇧🇷 4️⃣ @louismasai🇮🇪 5️⃣ #tubaraoatita by #fabiocarneiro_art in 🇵🇹 6️⃣ @headone_graffitivida 🇲🇽 7️⃣ “want to be there for future generations in the dirty” @shark__toof 8️⃣ 🦈 @headone_graffitivida 🇲🇽 9️⃣ @illuminaries 🇺🇸 🔟 🦈 #artistunknown

