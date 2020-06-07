QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 20

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 20 ~ 1️⃣ “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by @emmaleneblake in Dublin 🇮🇪 #thepolice #sting #stewartcopeland#andysummers 2️⃣ Squillo 🐿 says “Stay Safe!” by @davidduits in Halluin, 🇫🇷 3️⃣ “I’ma Need Space” @emmaleneblake 🇮🇪 #arianagrande4️⃣ “Stay Safe” @balstroem in LA, 🇺🇸 5️⃣ @camacho83 “Shoutout to All the Healthcare Workers…!” 6️⃣ “Stay Home” by @bluv_art #starwars#stormtrooper 7️⃣ “When I Grow Up, I Will Be a Superhero 🦸‍♀️ “ @davidduits 🇫🇷 8️⃣ “NHS” @graffiti_lifeShoreditch, 🇬🇧 #nhs #nhsheroes#nurse #healthcareworkers#healthcareheroes 9️⃣ #pinkyandthebrain #stayathome#stayathomeseries @emmaleneblake🇮🇪 🔟 “Guten Appetit” @arasch.saffariin Köln, 🇩🇪

