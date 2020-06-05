QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 19

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 19 ~ 1️⃣ “Little Cat 🐈 Nurse 👩‍⚕️” – “A big thank you 🙏 to our frontline workers for your strength and courage!!” by @cmazzulla 2️⃣ “Stay Strong 💪” by @kennyrandom 3️⃣ “Hard Times…2020” by @kennyrandom 4️⃣ by @federicoluvol🇮🇹 5️⃣ @kla5i 🇸🇦 6️⃣ @clarityunlock 7️⃣ “Breathing Kills” by @docteur_bergman8️⃣ “We Salute You” @mombasastreetarts001 🇰🇪 9️⃣ & 🔟 “Stay Home With Us” by @luke046_artin Vancouver, 🇨🇦

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...