INTERNATIONAL STREET ART SERIES: REVOLUTION ~ “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth”

🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🅰🆁🆃 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🆁🅴🆅🅾🅻🆄🆃🅸🅾🅽

“𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒅 𝒘𝒉𝒐 𝒊𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒗𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒏 𝒊𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒇𝒆𝒆𝒍 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒕𝒉.” ~𝑨𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒃

1️⃣ “In the 1860s Manchester, known as ‘Cottonopolis,’ imported up to 3/4 of all cotton grown on southern US 🇺🇸 plantations 🌱; but millworkers refused, at great personal sacrifice, to touch raw cotton picked by 🇺🇸 slaves despite facing starvation and destitution in order to support President Lincoln’s embargo. Lincoln acknowledged the self-sacrifice of the working men of Manchester in a letter he sent in 1863. Black Lives Matter. Manchester will always show it’s support against injustice. RIP George Floyd.” 🇬🇧 @akse_p19 2️⃣ “Protest?” @bricedu_ 3️⃣ #blacklivesmatter@muebon 🇹🇭 4️⃣ “Racism is Not Getting Worse, it is Getting Filmed.” @hopare1 #willsmith #georgefloyd 5️⃣ 🕊 “Peace, Equality” @mue_bon 🇹🇭 6️⃣ “I Can’t Breathe” @davidspeeduk#icantbreathe 7️⃣ “Justice” @mue_bon🇹🇭 #blacklivesmatterart 8️⃣ “Big Changes are Coming” @okerland 9️⃣ “Protest” @mue_bon 🇹🇭

