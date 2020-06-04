QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 18

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 18 ~ 1️⃣ @kla5i 🇸🇦 2️⃣ “We Can’t Return to Normal Because the Normal We Had was Precisely the Problem.” @senor_schnu 3️⃣ “ODP at Manchester Royal Infirmary” #nhsheroes #portraitsfornhsheroes@akse_p19 4️⃣ @nilsson_herr 5️⃣ “Humanity” @mombasastreetarts001🇰🇪 6️⃣ “Protect You” @mombasastreetarts001 🇰🇪 7️⃣ “Lejourd ‘Apres” @sunra_ Montpelier, 🇫🇷 8️⃣ ♥️ NHS @n_4_t_4 🇬🇧 9️⃣ “Caution COVID-19” @seykokyes 🔟 “What Would Van Gogh Do?” @teepopart Miami, 🇺🇸

IMG_5841Screen Shot 2020-05-15 at 3.09.33 PMIMG_5849Screen Shot 2020-05-15 at 3.10.22 PMIMG_5850IMG_5853IMG_5854IMG_5855Screen Shot 2020-05-15 at 3.11.46 PMIMG_5788

