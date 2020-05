QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 17

πŸ†€πŸ†„πŸ °πŸ†πŸ °πŸ ½πŸ†ƒπŸ ΈπŸ ½πŸ ΄ πŸ†‚πŸ ΄πŸ†πŸ ΈπŸ ΄πŸ†‚: πŸ ΈπŸ ½πŸ†ƒπŸ ΄πŸ†πŸ ½πŸ °πŸ†ƒπŸ ΈπŸ ΎπŸ ½πŸ °πŸ » πŸ†‚πŸ†ƒπŸ†πŸ ΄πŸ ΄πŸ†ƒ πŸ °πŸ†πŸ†ƒ, πŸ ²πŸ ΎπŸ† πŸ ΈπŸ ³-19, πŸ ΏπŸ °πŸ†πŸ†ƒ 17 ~ 1️⃣ β€œA new mural about billionaire @elonrmuskk and his desire to get thousands of workers back to his @teslamotors factory 🏭; despite the dangers of #Covid19 . On his @twitteraccount, he has been campaigning for opening up the USA πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ economy πŸ’° during the #pandemic claiming his β€˜Freedom’ is being crushed by the shutdowns. But, we know the real reason he’s whinging is because he can’t accumulate profit when workers aren’t working.” @van.nishing 2️⃣ β€œMasked Writer” by @cloakwork in πŸ‡²πŸ‡Ύ β€œDo not panic and always remember C-L-O-A-K ! Firstly, Stay CLEAN 🧼 & hygienic at all times, LEARN more about the virus 🦠before spreading false information on the internet. OBEY the rules and government regulations. Next, Be AWARE of the symptoms and avoid crowded places. Lastly, please be KIND to everyone.” 3️⃣ β€œCOVID IS TEMPORARY, WU-TANG IS FOREVER” #decorgraffitiluiz 4️⃣ @tasnimmahdy@seen_k26 @deanio_x πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§ 5️⃣@harry.blackmore@nathanbowenart β€œWe are πŸ¦ β€œ πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§ 6️⃣ β€œMedia Scares Me 😱 More than Corona” @alanizart collab w/ @w3sr on how β€œmedia-induced paranoia is way scarier than the actual virus πŸ¦ β€œ 7️⃣ @the_wafula β€œA united front against COVID-19” 8️⃣ β€œYou Can’t Stay at Home, If You Have No Home πŸ β€ by @arasch.saffari 9️⃣ #Nurse@the_wafula β€œSalute to the Nurses and #caregivers β€œ πŸ”Ÿ β€œStay Strong” @deanio_x @tasnimmahdy @seen_k26πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§

