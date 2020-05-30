QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 17

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 17 ~ 1️⃣ “A new mural about billionaire @elonrmuskk and his desire to get thousands of workers back to his @teslamotors factory 🏭; despite the dangers of #Covid19 . On his @twitteraccount, he has been campaigning for opening up the USA 🇺🇸 economy 💰 during the #pandemic claiming his ‘Freedom’ is being crushed by the shutdowns. But, we know the real reason he’s whinging is because he can’t accumulate profit when workers aren’t working.” @van.nishing 2️⃣ “Masked Writer” by @cloakwork in 🇲🇾 “Do not panic and always remember C-L-O-A-K ! Firstly, Stay CLEAN 🧼 & hygienic at all times, LEARN more about the virus 🦠 before spreading false information on the internet. OBEY the rules and government regulations. Next, Be AWARE of the symptoms and avoid crowded places. Lastly, please be KIND to everyone.” 3️⃣ “COVID IS TEMPORARY, WU-TANG IS FOREVER” #decorgraffitiluiz 4️⃣ @tasnimmahdy@seen_k26 @deanio_x 🇬🇧 5️⃣@harry.blackmore@nathanbowenart “We are 🦠 “ 🇬🇧 6️⃣ “Media Scares Me 😱 More than Corona” @alanizart collab w/ @w3sr on how “media-induced paranoia is way scarier than the actual virus 🦠 “ 7️⃣ @the_wafula “A united front against COVID-19” 8️⃣ “You Can’t Stay at Home, If You Have No Home 🏠” by @arasch.saffari 9️⃣ #Nurse@the_wafula “Salute to the Nurses and #caregivers “ 🔟 “Stay Strong” @deanio_x @tasnimmahdy @seen_k26🇬🇧

IMG_5811IMG_5814IMG_5813IMG_5805IMG_5806IMG_5808IMG_5810IMG_5807IMG_5809IMG_5812

 

One thought on “QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 17

  1. Pingback: QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 17 — TOKIDOKI (NOMAD) | Rethinking Life

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s