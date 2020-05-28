MY FAVORITE THINGS SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, SALVADOR DALÍ

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🅼🆈 🅵🅰🆅🅾🆁🅸🆃🅴 🆃🅷🅸🅽🅶🆂 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🆂🅰🅻🆅🅰🅳🅾🆁 🅳🅰🅻í ~ “Every morning when I wake up, I experience an exquisite joy —the joy of being Salvador Dalí— and I ask myself in rapture: What wonderful things is this Salvador Dalí going to accomplish today?” 1️⃣ “Dalí et Son Ocelot Babou” 🇬🇧 @zabouartist 2️⃣ Moscow, 🇷🇺 3️⃣ 🇲🇽 4️⃣ #artistunknown 5️⃣ 🇫🇷 6️⃣ @zabouartist 🇬🇧 7️⃣ @zimernyc 🇺🇸 8️⃣ @sipros_sipros Brooklyn, 🇺🇸 9️⃣ @zabouartist 🇬🇧 🔟 @sipros_sipros

IMG_5790IMG_5791IMG_5795IMG_5793IMG_5794IMG_5789IMG_5799IMG_5798IMG_5800IMG_5802

