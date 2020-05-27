QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 16

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 16 ~ 1️⃣ “Ya Casi Se Arma” #stayhome @fraseonesf 🇲🇽 2️⃣ “To Arms” – “This is a tribute to the period we are going through, which has turned our lives upside down.” @theartofviza🇫🇷 3️⃣ “Fuck Quarantine” by @_duuuub_ in Porto, 🇵🇹 #mal 4️⃣ @siou.escallon 🇫🇷 5️⃣ “Covid-19, who are you, really?” By @greggogz 6️⃣ “Avocado, Chef 👩‍🍳, and Sanitizer Bears” @fnnch 🇺🇸 7️⃣ “a-a-Achooooo!” by @welinoo Copenhagen, 🇩🇰 8️⃣ “Free Hugs Cancelled” by @jeremynovy 9️⃣ “Clean Up!” by @bane.cn in Chur, Switzerland 🇨🇭 🔟 “Peace,

Love ❤️, and Hippie Honey 🍯 Bear 🐻” @fnnch 🇺🇸

