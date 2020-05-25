QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART ~ COVID-19, Part 15

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 15 ~ 1️⃣ “About Female Empowerment “ 😷 Paris, 🇫🇷 @jdlstreetart 2️⃣ Avocado 🥑 Bear 🐻 😷 by @fnnch 3️⃣ “Dedicated to all of the frontline 🏥 medical workers💙 😷” @the.rebel.bear 🇬🇧 4️⃣ “…wanted to do a little something to show support to all of the brave people working for@our NHS…” by @bubba2000art 🇬🇧 5️⃣ 🍦 Ice Cream Bear 🐻 😷 by @fnnch 6️⃣ “It’s extra hard for single people who live alone” NYC 🇺🇸 @saraerenthalart 📸: @blackbirdmind 7️⃣ “We Can Beat this Together” by @nathanbowenart in 🇬🇧 8️⃣ @banditgraffiti , New Orleans, 🇺🇸 “Our Nurses, Our Saints” 9️⃣ @banksy🔟 “God Save the Queen 👑” by @muckrock

Dn2jC9yXUAAjjgtIMG_5764IMG_5775IMG_5774IMG_5765Screen Shot 2020-05-10 at 9.22.40 AMIMG_5772IMG_5773IMG_5768IMG_2137

3 thoughts on “QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART ~ COVID-19, Part 15

