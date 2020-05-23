QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 14

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃 ~ 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳 – 19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 14 1️⃣ “As the States begin to reopen, things still feel a bit dodgy (no pun intended.) I’m feeling like Neo from #TheMatrix whenever I go out.” @hijackart 2️⃣ “Feelin’ like #Gilligan out here on #Covid Island 🌴!” #isolationcreation @muckrock 3️⃣ “Mask” #hosierlanemelbourne by @jl.art 🇦🇺4️⃣ #CORONA #virus 😷 #3dby @semi.ok 🇹🇷 5️⃣ @lushsux 6️⃣ “Merci” @sideco1196 in Gland, 🇨🇭7️⃣ #coronavirus by @alain_welter in Hollerich, 🇱🇺8️⃣ @peks_the_pekser 9️⃣ “Do you have corona yet?” *cough* @lushsux 🔟 “What Would Dalí Do?” by @teepopart in Miami, FL 🇺🇸

