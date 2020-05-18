QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART ~ COVID-19, Part 11

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃 ~ 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 11 ~ 1️⃣ @tristaneaton with @montefiorehealthsystem & @alto.ny“to celebrate 🎉 and honor all 👩‍⚕️ 👨‍⚕️ nurses NOW & FOREVER!” ‘Thanks to @atrbute & @occasional.walldog.sign.co (“I didn’t pain this one myself!”) NEW YORK, 🇺🇸 2️⃣ “Game Changer” by @banksy 3️⃣ @qubekmanchester “If you don’t get a character right, put a mask 😷 on it 😂. Feels weird to make light 💡 of this situation, but you’ve got to laugh when you can.” 🇬🇧 4️⃣ @syro.one “The Precious” Metz, 🇫🇷 5️⃣ “All Humans Under Control” by @anagard_stcl , 🇮🇩 6️⃣ @daflemingo “I hope this piece can offer some comedic relief in what is a very serious and trying time for humanity. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, and Stay Creating.” photo by @unclejut 🇺🇸 7️⃣ @laragombau in Barcelona, 🇪🇸 8️⃣ “Protect Yourself” 🛸 🦠 @ufograf in Antalya, 🇹🇷 9️⃣ artist unknown 🇩🇪 🔟 “Social Virus 🦠 “ @061ink 🇧🇷

