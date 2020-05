QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID1-9, Part 1o

๐Ÿ†€๐Ÿ†„๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ ด ๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†‚: ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ป ๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†ƒ ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†ƒ, ๐Ÿ ฒ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ† ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ณ-19, ๐Ÿ ฟ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†ƒ 10 ~ 1๏ธโƒฃ @art.luk1 , ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ 2๏ธโƒฃ โ€œStay Home & Chill With Mary Janeโ€ by @nana_uncertain in Dรผsseldorf, ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช photo by @duesselgirl 3๏ธโƒฃ โ€œDonโ€™t discriminate and donโ€™t refuse the doctors and nurses to live in our community. They are heroes.โ€ @anagard_stcl , Java, ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฉ 4๏ธโƒฃ โ€œLos hรฉroes tambiรฉn lloran mural dedicado para todo el personal de salud Mexicano.โ€ By @deleon_1983 in Acapulco, ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ 5๏ธโƒฃ โ€œEarth Month 2020โ€ by @maumauart 6๏ธโƒฃ @severniy_veter_ , ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ 7๏ธโƒฃ #Caravaggio stays at home @lionel_stanhope , ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง 8๏ธโƒฃ โ€œBeat the Monopoly Capitalismus ๐Ÿฆ Virusโ€ by @wimbopraharso 9๏ธโƒฃ @oxalien in Amsterdam, ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ ๐Ÿฆ ๐Ÿ”Ÿ @carynbearkohpaired with @vincentpri#portraitsfornhsheroes He took this reference photo at the end of his shift. In his own words โ€œIโ€™m an Italian nurse who works in London. Iโ€™ve been here for the past five years. Iโ€™m an orthopedic specialist nurse ๐Ÿ‘จโ€โš•๏ธ who has now been redeployed to fight the pandemic.โ€

