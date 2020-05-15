QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID1-9, Part 1o

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 10 ~ 1️⃣ @art.luk1 , 🇷🇺 2️⃣ “Stay Home & Chill With Mary Jane” by @nana_uncertain in Düsseldorf, 🇩🇪 photo by @duesselgirl 3️⃣ “Don’t discriminate and don’t refuse the doctors and nurses to live in our community. They are heroes.” @anagard_stcl , Java, 🇮🇩 4️⃣ “Los héroes también lloran mural dedicado para todo el personal de salud Mexicano.” By @deleon_1983 in Acapulco, 🇲🇽 5️⃣ “Earth Month 2020” by @maumauart 6️⃣ @severniy_veter_ , 🇷🇺 7️⃣ #Caravaggio stays at home @lionel_stanhope , 🇬🇧 8️⃣ “Beat the Monopoly Capitalismus 🦠Virus” by @wimbopraharso 9️⃣ @oxalien in Amsterdam, 🇳🇱 🦠 🔟 @carynbearkohpaired with @vincentpri#portraitsfornhsheroes He took this reference photo at the end of his shift. In his own words “I’m an Italian nurse who works in London. I’ve been here for the past five years. I’m an orthopedic specialist nurse 👨‍⚕️ who has now been redeployed to fight the pandemic.”

