🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-19, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 9 ~ 1️⃣ “Nurse” artist unknown 2️⃣ “Hope – Enfant du Destin” by @swed_oner , 🇫🇷 3️⃣ @banksy 4️⃣ “Boy on Ventilator”, artist unknown 5️⃣ “Corona is Real” 🇰🇪 #lightartclub 6️⃣ “Stay Home” by @sepc_ in Bogota, 🇨🇴 7️⃣ “Super NHS!” @lionel_stanhope 🇬🇧 8️⃣ “Thinking about the Virus 🦠 “ by @hamidnikkhah 🇮🇷 9️⃣ “ The Coronavirus 🦠 Killa” by @tckbear 🔟 “Social Distancing” by @mentalgassi in Berlin, 🇩🇪

