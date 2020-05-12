MY FAVORITE THINGS SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, BIKES

🅼🆈 🅵🅰🆅🅾🆁🅸🆃🅴 🆃🅷🅸🅽🅶🆂 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅱🅸🅺🅴🆂 🚲 ~ 1️⃣ “The Only Constant is Change” by @ernestzacharevic in George Town, 🇲🇾 2️⃣ @airesmart , 🇦🇷 3️⃣ @artez_online“Do Not Judge” – “The peaceful atmosphere of this scene might be disturbed once you notice a small detail – the bicycle 🚲 lock 🔒…” The artist wishes to promote the idea 💡”of forming your own opinion only through personal experience and only when you are able to get the whole picture…” Tirana, 🇦🇱 4️⃣ @johnnycrap 5️⃣ @fnnch🍯 🐻, 🇺🇸 6️⃣ @airesmart , 🇦🇷 7️⃣ @carynbearkoh , 🇲🇾 8️⃣ @wundr 9️⃣ @eddiecolla 😷 🚲 🔟 @airesmart , 🇦🇷

