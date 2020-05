QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, Part 8

๐Ÿ†€๐Ÿ†„๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ ด ๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†‚: ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ป ๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†ƒ ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†ƒ, ๐Ÿ ฟ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†ƒ 8 ~ 1๏ธโƒฃ @fidget_one , ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง 2๏ธโƒฃ โ€œWe Can Do It!โ€ By @tvboy โ€œTribute to all the health workers who have not spared themselves in these months and have worked with courage and dedication, as always, even if we have only realized now the fundamental importance they have in our lives…โ€ ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น 3๏ธโƒฃ โ€œDedicated to the tireless efforts of our front line, our essential workers, and to everyone doing their part to flatten the curve.โ€ @ihatestencils , ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ 4๏ธโƒฃ @patrickkanemcgregor , Denver, ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ 5๏ธโƒฃ โ€œThe New Atomic Bomb ๐Ÿ’ฃ ๐Ÿฆ โ€œ by @suda love and @khalidalbaih in ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฉ 6๏ธโƒฃ @raddingtonfalls , NYC, ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ 7๏ธโƒฃ โ€œTake Care ๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’”โ€ by @ihatestencils , ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ 8๏ธโƒฃ @stateoftheart_ โ€œRainbow ๐ŸŒˆ Boy ๐Ÿ‘ฆ โ€œ , ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง 9๏ธโƒฃ โ€œGift to the World ๐ŸŒโ€ by @ezkstreetart , ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท ๐Ÿ”Ÿ โ€œThink about the old folks, please. Wear a mask ๐Ÿ˜ท. This has been a Grampa City public message.โ€ By @fumeroism , NYC, ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...