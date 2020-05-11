QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, Part 8

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 8 ~ 1️⃣ @fidget_one , 🇬🇧 2️⃣ “We Can Do It!” By @tvboy “Tribute to all the health workers who have not spared themselves in these months and have worked with courage and dedication, as always, even if we have only realized now the fundamental importance they have in our lives…” 🇮🇹 3️⃣ “Dedicated to the tireless efforts of our front line, our essential workers, and to everyone doing their part to flatten the curve.” @ihatestencils , 🇨🇦 4️⃣ @patrickkanemcgregor , Denver, 🇺🇸 5️⃣ “The New Atomic Bomb 💣 🦠 “ by @suda love and @khalidalbaih in 🇸🇩 6️⃣ @raddingtonfalls , NYC, 🇺🇸 7️⃣ “Take Care 💔💔” by @ihatestencils , 🇨🇦 8️⃣ @stateoftheart_ “Rainbow 🌈 Boy 👦 “ , 🇬🇧 9️⃣ “Gift to the World 🌍” by @ezkstreetart , 🇫🇷 🔟 “Think about the old folks, please. Wear a mask 😷. This has been a Grampa City public message.” By @fumeroism , NYC, 🇺🇸

