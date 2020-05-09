INTERNATIONAL STREET ART MESSAGES: COVID-19, Part 7

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 7 ~ 1️⃣ Artist David “S.I.D.” Perez painting a mural of a cashier to pay tribute to essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak 😷 in Gland, 🇨🇭2️⃣ “Stay Home 🏡, Life is Beautiful”, artist unknown photo by: Robyn Beck , Los Angeles, 🇺🇸 3️⃣ “Stay With Me!” By @mue_bon in 🇹🇭 4️⃣ “NHS” artist unknown, 🇬🇧 5️⃣ “No Panic” by @edmxin São Paulo, 🇧🇷 6️⃣ Hong Kong 🇭🇰, artist unknown 7️⃣ “A massive THANK YOU to all medics who are out there fighting the fight.” @melbournesmurals🇦🇺 8️⃣ “Stay Home 🏠, Stay Safe” by @lyns_urbanart in 🇬🇧 9️⃣ “Stay Calm and Wash Hands” by @teachr1 in Los Angeles, 🇺🇸 🔟 “Run!” by @mue_bonin 🇹🇭

