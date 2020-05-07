MY FAVORITE THINGS SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, BOOKS

🅼🆈 🅵🅰🆅🅾🆁🅸🆃🅴 🆃🅷🅸🅽🅶🆂 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃 , 🅱🅾🅾🅺🆂 📚 & 🆁🅴🅰🅳🅸🅽🅶 📖~ 1️⃣ “Bookcase” by @janisdeman & @deeffeed_ , Utrecht, 🇳🇱 2️⃣ “The function of education is to teach one to think 🤔 intensively and to think 💭 critically.” – MLK, Jr. by @case_maclaim, Jacksonville, 🇺🇸 3️⃣ “So Many Books 📚, So Little Time 🕰 “ by @simpleg1 , 🇬🇷 4️⃣ “The importance of knowledge of our history of our ancestors is what inspired this mural. The poems of #MayaAngelou can be seen blended with body paintings on the figures’ bodies.” By @nunca.art , Los Angeles, 🇺🇸 5️⃣ “Reading Punk” by @patximazzonialonso 6️⃣ “Beautiful Journey” by @artez_online , Istanbul, 🇹🇷 7️⃣ “Just Catching Up on Some Reading 📖” by @citykittystreet , New York City, 🇺🇸 8️⃣ “Tea 🍵 Party” by @artez_online in Belgrade, 🇷🇸 9️⃣ Maya Angelou “The Future is Unwritten” by @obeygiant in Los Angeles, 🇺🇸 🔟 Artist Unknown in Ljubljana, 🇸🇮

