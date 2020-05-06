🅼🆈 🅵🅰🆅🅾🆁🅸🆃🅴 🆃🅷🅸🅽🅶🆂 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅰🆃🆂 1️⃣ “Sphynx Cat 🐈” by @braga_last_one in 🇫🇷. “Peinture réalisée sur une citerne pendant le confinement.” 2️⃣ “This is a portrait of a local alley cat called Squishee. We found her living under our old brick 🧱 studio just a few blocks away from where this mural was painted. She had half an ear 👂 missing, a short tail, and wouldn’t let us get close. But she kept hanging around till we eventually earned her trust. She moved from the junkyard to the doorway, then inside the building itself till we finally gave her a real home with us.” By @swiftmantis , 🇳🇿 3️⃣ @b0rdalo_ii “Trash Cat Abandoned #2” 4️⃣ @negograff , Zaragoza, 🇪🇸 5️⃣ “Grumpy Cat” by @lushsux 6️⃣ “Hipster Cat,” artist unknown. 7️⃣ artist unknown 8️⃣ artist unknown 9️⃣ artist unknown 🔟 @shalakattack
3 thoughts on “MY FAVORITE THINGS SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, CATS”
Amazing work!
I love this kind of paintings!
And a curious fact is that the 3rd painting is from a Portuguese artist, called Artur Bordalo (aka Bordalo II). You have to see his work. 🙂
Yes, I know Bordalo. 🙂
Ehehe, great to hear that! 🙂
