MY FAVORITE THINGS SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, CATS

🅼🆈 🅵🅰🆅🅾🆁🅸🆃🅴 🆃🅷🅸🅽🅶🆂 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅲🅰🆃🆂 1️⃣ “Sphynx Cat 🐈” by @braga_last_one in 🇫🇷. “Peinture réalisée sur une citerne pendant le confinement.” 2️⃣ “This is a portrait of a local alley cat called Squishee. We found her living under our old brick 🧱 studio just a few blocks away from where this mural was painted. She had half an ear 👂 missing, a short tail, and wouldn’t let us get close. But she kept hanging around till we eventually earned her trust. She moved from the junkyard to the doorway, then inside the building itself till we finally gave her a real home with us.” By @swiftmantis , 🇳🇿 3️⃣ @b0rdalo_ii “Trash Cat Abandoned #2” 4️⃣ @negograff , Zaragoza, 🇪🇸 5️⃣ “Grumpy Cat” by @lushsux 6️⃣ “Hipster Cat,” artist unknown. 7️⃣ artist unknown 8️⃣ artist unknown 9️⃣ artist unknown 🔟 @shalakattack

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...