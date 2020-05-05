QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 6

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃 , 🅿🅰🆁🆃 6 ~ 1️⃣ “Sending ❤️ to Everybody “ by @anatronen1971 , Houston, 🇺🇸 2️⃣ 🦋 🦠 🦋 by @pobel.no , Lofoten, 🇳🇴 3️⃣ “We Will Go Through the Covid-19 Situation, Together, Encouraging All Doctors 🥼. Stay Safe.” @jecks_bkk , Bangkok, 🇹🇭 4️⃣ “No Glove 🧤, No Love ❤️ “ by @nilsrva in Greensboro, 🇺🇸 5️⃣ “Recover” by @bane.cn @pest.cn@tasso_maclaim@alex_martinez_graffiti @billy_gee in Zurich, 🇨🇭 6️⃣ “Intensive Care” by @toonvanishoven “To Honor All Nurses and Doctors Doing a Crucial & Courageous Job in These Troubled Times.” Antwerpen, 🇧🇪 7️⃣ “Corona Time” @ovao27 & @haer_wim in 🇩🇪 8️⃣ @oscaraxoart in 🇲🇽 “El mural nos recuerda la solidaridad y el cuidado que debemos tener los unos con los otros en estos momentos del #Covid19en especial para nuestros adultos mayores.” 9️⃣ “Let’s win this together, but apart. Or apart – so together. Regardless of our geographical location, our ethnicity, or religion, we are all united in the same prayer 🙏: May God inspire scientists👩‍🔬to find the solution to this pandemic.” @kobrastreetart , 🇧🇷 🔟 “Thanks to all doctors👩‍⚕️ , nurses👨‍⚕️, and pharmacists who are working nonstop to save people.” @ivesone in Amsterdam, 🇳🇱

