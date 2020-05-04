QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 5

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 5 ~ 1️⃣ “Real HeroEs” – One Love to All Healthcare Workers! by @mawegraff@growupcrew , 🇪🇸 2️⃣ @binho3m“Mad Scientist 👨‍🔬finding the Covid Cure!”, São Paulo, 🇧🇷 3️⃣ @anagard_stcl “Let’s Stop 🛑 Covid-19 Together” Java, 🇮🇩 4️⃣ “Distance, Hope, & Bunnies 🐰” by @bennapache in Vienna, 🇦🇹 5️⃣ @james_ame , Tel Aviv, 🇮🇱 6️⃣ “Shh! I’ve Got Masks!” @resto1981 7️⃣ “Wash Your Dirty Mitts” by @deadbeathero Wien, 🇦🇹 8️⃣ “Michelangelo’s David Following Quarantine” @urbanfresco 9️⃣ “Fuck It!” by @syrkgraff & @pictavartPoitiers, 🇫🇷 🔟 “What Would Warhol Do?” by @teepopart in Miami, 🇺🇸

