QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, COVID-19, Part 4

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 4 ~ 1️⃣ @hijackart “As humans, we like to think we are in charge of our own corner of the universe. But, every now and then, a microscopic entity reminds us that we are not.” @neildegrassetyson 2️⃣ “COVID-19” by @funkycook & @cuyamx , 🇲🇽 3️⃣ “2020” by @bill_knospi , 🇩🇪 4️⃣ “I Need Some Time Alone” by @ihatestencils , Vancouver, 🇨🇦 5️⃣ “Por Nuestros Mayores y Sanitarios” by @david_barrera_artist , El Casar, 🇪🇸 6️⃣ “Dedicated to the Medical Workers who put their Lives at Risk for us Every Day” by @damien__mitchell in Wagga, Wagga, NSW, 🇦🇺 7️⃣ “Stay Home- Corona Tears” by @alizarin_crimson & @ripe143 8️⃣ “Stay Safe, Jan Van Eyck” by @Lionel_stanhope 9️⃣ “ For the Real Heroes” by #uzey in Werneuchen, 🇩🇪 🔟 “What Would Haring Do?” By @teepopart , Miami, 🇺🇸

