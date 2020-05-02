QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, Part 3

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🅰🆁🆃🅸🆂🆃🆂, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 3

1️⃣ “E.T. 👽 Stay Home 🏡 “ by @alessiob71 🇮🇹 2️⃣ “PPE & Chill” by @jillyballistic in Brooklyn, 🇺🇸 3️⃣ “Um Museu de Grandes Novidades” by @delgrafites , 🇧🇷 4️⃣ “I am not a whistleblower. I am the one who supplied the whistle.” Tribute to AI FEN, the Chinese doctor who exposed the Coronavirus epidemic to the outside world 🌍 by @amandanewmanart 5️⃣ “Stay Safe, Toronto” by @clandestinosart @shalakattack@brunosmoky @fiyabruxa , 🇨🇦 6️⃣ “Being Apart Teaches Us How to Be Together” by @mydogsighs 7️⃣ “Fear Kills” by @muckrock in Miami, 🇺🇸 8️⃣ “What Would JMB Do?” by @teepopart, 🇺🇸 9️⃣ “Spread No Virus 🦠 “ by @jillyballistic , 🇺🇸 🔟 “Nurse 🏥” by @burnon in Aalborg, 🇩🇰

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...