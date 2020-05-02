QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, Part 3

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🆀🆄🅰🆁🅰🅽🆃🅸🅽🅴 🆂🅴🆁🅸🅴🆂: 🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🅰🆁🆃🅸🆂🆃🆂, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 3
1️⃣ “E.T. 👽 Stay Home 🏡 “ by @alessiob71 🇮🇹 2️⃣ “PPE & Chill” by @jillyballistic in Brooklyn, 🇺🇸 3️⃣ “Um Museu de Grandes Novidades” by @delgrafites , 🇧🇷 4️⃣ “I am not a whistleblower. I am the one who supplied the whistle.” Tribute to AI FEN, the Chinese doctor who exposed the Coronavirus epidemic to the outside world 🌍 by @amandanewmanart 5️⃣ “Stay Safe, Toronto” by @clandestinosart @shalakattack@brunosmoky @fiyabruxa , 🇨🇦 6️⃣ “Being Apart Teaches Us How to Be Together” by @mydogsighs 7️⃣ “Fear Kills” by @muckrock in Miami, 🇺🇸 8️⃣ “What Would JMB Do?” by @teepopart, 🇺🇸 9️⃣ “Spread No Virus 🦠 “ by @jillyballistic , 🇺🇸 🔟 “Nurse 🏥” by @burnon in Aalborg, 🇩🇰

Screen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.52.35 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.52.55 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.53.04 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.53.18 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.53.26 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.53.36 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.53.55 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.54.03 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.54.13 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.54.56 AM

One thought on “QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, Part 3

  1. Pingback: QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART, Part 3 — TOKIDOKI (NOMAD) | Rethinking Life

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s