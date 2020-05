INTERNATIONAL STREET ART MESSAGES: COVID-19, Part 2

๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ป ๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†ƒ ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†ƒ ๐Ÿ ผ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ถ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†‚ ๐Ÿ ฒ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ† ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ณ-1๏ธโƒฃ9๏ธโƒฃ, ๐Ÿ ฟ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†ƒ 2 ~ 1๏ธโƒฃ ย @himed_stencil in Guadalajara, ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ 2๏ธโƒฃ โ€œNothing to See, Carry Onโ€ by @lushsux , Melbourne, ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ 3๏ธโƒฃ @gnashermurals , ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง 4๏ธโƒฃ โ€œThere is No Need to Shit Yourselfโ€ by @johndohart, Bristol, ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง 5๏ธโƒฃ โ€œNot All Heroes Wear Capesโ€ Warsaw, ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ 6๏ธโƒฃ โ€œNow Wash Your Fucking Handsโ€ by @angusart85 , Bristol, ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง 7๏ธโƒฃ From @ponywave โ€˜s Instagram: “We all are going through this together. There is a reason which we will see after all. Itโ€™s time to look at ourselves. Take a look at what are we doing with the planet and our lifetime. Maybe we should change our priorities? Maybe we should slow down? Maybe we should take a look around and start respect our planet and all those with whom we share it? Maybe someone is trying to hide some changes? Or economic collapse? Maybe one more step to a new world order?” (boredpanda.com) Los Angeles, CA ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ 8๏ธโƒฃ โ€œSave the NHS, Stay at Home ๐Ÿ โ€œ by @johndohart , Bristol, ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง 9๏ธโƒฃ โ€œStay Home ๐Ÿก โ€œ by @nellopetrucci , Pompei, ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น ๐Ÿ”Ÿ โ€œCancel Plans, Not Humanityโ€ by @coriemattie , Los Angeles, CA ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

