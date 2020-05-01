INTERNATIONAL STREET ART MESSAGES: COVID-19, Part 2

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🅸🅽🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃 🅼🅴🆂🆂🅰🅶🅴🆂 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-1️⃣9️⃣, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 2 ~ 1️⃣  @himed_stencil in Guadalajara, 🇲🇽 2️⃣ “Nothing to See, Carry On” by @lushsux , Melbourne, 🇦🇺 3️⃣ @gnashermurals , 🇬🇧 4️⃣ “There is No Need to Shit Yourself” by @johndohart, Bristol, 🇬🇧 5️⃣ “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” Warsaw, 🇵🇱 6️⃣ “Now Wash Your Fucking Hands” by @angusart85 , Bristol, 🇬🇧 7️⃣ From @ponywave ‘s Instagram: “We all are going through this together. There is a reason which we will see after all. It’s time to look at ourselves. Take a look at what are we doing with the planet and our lifetime. Maybe we should change our priorities? Maybe we should slow down? Maybe we should take a look around and start respect our planet and all those with whom we share it? Maybe someone is trying to hide some changes? Or economic collapse? Maybe one more step to a new world order?” (boredpanda.com) Los Angeles, CA 🇺🇸 8️⃣ “Save the NHS, Stay at Home 🏠 “ by @johndohart , Bristol, 🇬🇧 9️⃣ “Stay Home 🏡 “ by @nellopetrucci , Pompei, 🇮🇹 🔟 “Cancel Plans, Not Humanity” by @coriemattie , Los Angeles, CA 🇺🇸

