🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃 🅼🅴🆂🆂🅰🅶🅴🆂: 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-1️⃣9️⃣, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 1. 1️⃣ @doudoustyleart Mur réalisé avec @cart1one pour le festival @ourcqlivingcolors 🇫🇷 2️⃣ @teachr1 , Los Angeles, CA 3️⃣ “Keep Calm” by @tylerstreetart , Mumbai, 🇮🇳 . 4️⃣ “Stay Home” silo by the great @ishmael.lords w/ @ianthepainter , Asheville, NC, 🇺🇸 5️⃣ “Super Nurse” – for all of the healthcare professionals around the world by @iamfake in Amsterdam, 🇳🇱 6️⃣ “Lockdown” by @the.rebel.bear , Glasgow, 🏴7️⃣ “Divided We Stand, United We Fall” by @tvboy , Barcelona, 🇪🇸 8️⃣ “Covfefe 19” by @welinoo , Copenhagen, 🇩🇰 9️⃣ “Masked Jaguar 🐆 “ by @marko93darkvapor , Tokyo, 🇯🇵’16 🔟 “Clown Nose” – Translated: “Bolsonaro’s Mask Against the Coronavirus” by @airaocrespo , Rio de Janeiro, 🇧🇷
5 thoughts on “QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART MESSAGES, COVID-19, Part 1”
Fabulous art.
Creative and ingenious, isn’t it? Just wait until you see the upcoming posts: part 2, part 3, part 4, etc… ! ! !
Oh, that Kofefe one really hurts…. do you think the orange guy knew already something then and just blubbered that word for an even more sinister reason than we suspected? The mind boggles.
Who even knows anymore Kiki?! Lol! Thanks for taking a look and have a great weekend up ahead!
