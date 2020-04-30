QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART MESSAGES, COVID-19, Part 1

🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃 🅼🅴🆂🆂🅰🅶🅴🆂: 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-1️⃣9️⃣, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 1. 1️⃣ @doudoustyleart Mur réalisé avec @cart1one pour le festival @ourcqlivingcolors 🇫🇷 2️⃣ @teachr1 , Los Angeles, CA 3️⃣ “Keep Calm” by @tylerstreetart , Mumbai, 🇮🇳 . 4️⃣ “Stay Home” silo by the great @ishmael.lords w/ @ianthepainter , Asheville, NC, 🇺🇸 5️⃣ “Super Nurse” – for all of the healthcare professionals around the world by @iamfake in Amsterdam, 🇳🇱 6️⃣ “Lockdown” by @the.rebel.bear , Glasgow, 🏴7️⃣ “Divided We Stand, United We Fall” by @tvboy , Barcelona, 🇪🇸 8️⃣ “Covfefe 19” by @welinoo , Copenhagen, 🇩🇰 9️⃣ “Masked Jaguar 🐆 “ by @marko93darkvapor , Tokyo, 🇯🇵’16 🔟 “Clown Nose” – Translated: “Bolsonaro’s Mask Against the Coronavirus” by @airaocrespo , Rio de Janeiro, 🇧🇷

