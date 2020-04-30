QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART MESSAGES, COVID-19, Part 1

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

🆂🆃🆁🅴🅴🆃 🅰🆁🆃 🅼🅴🆂🆂🅰🅶🅴🆂: 🅲🅾🆅🅸🅳-1️⃣9️⃣, 🅿🅰🆁🆃 1. 1️⃣ @doudoustyleart Mur réalisé avec @cart1one pour le festival @ourcqlivingcolors 🇫🇷 2️⃣ @teachr1 , Los Angeles, CA 3️⃣ “Keep Calm” by @tylerstreetart , Mumbai, 🇮🇳 . 4️⃣ “Stay Home” silo by the great @ishmael.lords w/ @ianthepainter , Asheville, NC, 🇺🇸 5️⃣ “Super Nurse” – for all of the healthcare professionals around the world by @iamfake in Amsterdam, 🇳🇱 6️⃣ “Lockdown” by @the.rebel.bear , Glasgow, 🏴7️⃣ “Divided We Stand, United We Fall” by @tvboy , Barcelona, 🇪🇸 8️⃣ “Covfefe 19” by @welinoo , Copenhagen, 🇩🇰 9️⃣ “Masked Jaguar 🐆 “ by @marko93darkvapor , Tokyo, 🇯🇵’16 🔟 “Clown Nose” – Translated: “Bolsonaro’s Mask Against the Coronavirus” by @airaocrespo , Rio de Janeiro, 🇧🇷

Screen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.07.36 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.07.48 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.07.56 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.08.13 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.08.29 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.08.44 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.08.54 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.09.19 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.09.26 AMScreen Shot 2020-04-30 at 7.09.32 AM

5 thoughts on “QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART MESSAGES, COVID-19, Part 1

  1. Pingback: QUARANTINE SERIES: INTERNATIONAL STREET ART MESSAGES, COVID-19, Part 1 — TOKIDOKI (NOMAD) | Rethinking Life

  3. Oh, that Kofefe one really hurts…. do you think the orange guy knew already something then and just blubbered that word for an even more sinister reason than we suspected? The mind boggles.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s