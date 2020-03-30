COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: QUARANTINE ~ I̶t̶’̶s̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶e̶n̶d̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶w̶o̶r̶l̶d̶ ̶a̶s̶ ̶w̶e̶ ̶k̶n̶o̶w̶ ̶i̶t̶,̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶I̶ ̶f̶e̶e̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶e̶.̶

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_4921
IMG_4920

1353CA3B-2B41-433E-A5FC-6E02EB205604
”𝙸 𝚔𝚗𝚎𝚠 𝚋𝚎𝚢𝚘𝚗𝚍 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚍𝚘𝚞𝚋𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚛𝚔 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜 𝚌𝚛𝚘𝚠𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚒𝚗 𝚘𝚗 𝚖𝚎 𝚎𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚍𝚒𝚍 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚎𝚡𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝚘𝚛 𝚠𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝚖𝚎, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝙸 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚊𝚏𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚍…”
– 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗 𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚒𝚗𝚋𝚎𝚌𝚔
HipstamaticPhoto-606850039.454129
Qµïê† Ðå¥ å† †hê ßêå¢h

HipstamaticPhoto-606850041.324412HipstamaticPhoto-606849967.919635HipstamaticPhoto-606850884.124715HipstamaticPhoto-606850910.497238

85879FE3-4F72-4A65-9D4C-9CF391A165A7
🏄‍♂️ 🌊

47C88F5D-DE63-47B6-AAB1-854C156EB8597D5F78DC-4303-4896-9863-655C63AF7BF9IMG_4898

30mar2020. Cocoa Beach, FL

