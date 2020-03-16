COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA SURFING: JOSH BURKE

BIOGRAPHY

Josh Burke is a three-time Barbados Under-16 National Junior Champion, two-time U-21 National Champion and two time finalist at the 2014 NSSA National Championships. The son of a former pro surfer and Barbados legend, he started surfing at the tender age of three and surfed his first contest at Soup Bowl at six years old. He was profiled in Surfing Magazine’s “Under 21” issue as one of the hottest talents on the globe.

Burke was chosen to represent not only the country of Barbados, but the entire Caribbean, Central and South America, at the 2013 Quiksilver King of the Groms in Hossegor, France, held during the Quiksilver WCT. There, he finished a respectable eighth place among the best groms in the world. He’s represented Barbados at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships twice and is now focusing his attention on competing in the WSL Junior North American series and participating in a select few Mens WQS events. https://www.reef.com/ambassadors/josh-burke.html

At the BeachNBoardsFest 2020 in Cocoa Beach, Florida on 15mar2020: 

