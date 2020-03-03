COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: OCEAN & THE SKY Published on March 3, 2020March 3, 2020 by jacquelinemhadel 𝓖𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓽𝓾𝓭𝓮: 𝓽𝓸 𝓫𝓮 𝓪𝓫𝓵𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝓼𝓲𝓽 𝓸𝓷 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓱 𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂 𝓭𝓪𝔂 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓸 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓪𝓷 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓼𝓴𝔂 Kiteboarder/Kitesurfer Freedom 3MAR2020. Cocoa Beach, Florida Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: OCEAN & THE SKY”
Wonderful images, it looks like fun (and perhaps a bit cold too).
You can tell it’s cold?! Yeah, it’s still light hoodie weather when it’s windy. I feel a warm streak beginning, though… 😉
