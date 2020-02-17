COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: STRANGENESS IN THE PROPORTION

Published on
✞☬Gratitude:
That I can hop on my bike 🚲 and ride up and down the coast, stopping to get closer to the screaming waves 🌊 and/or to bond with surfing 🏄🏼 strangers anytime.
Realizing with a full heart ❤️ that the beaches are full of families and friends who have probably spent a small fortune to take this short vacation that I am fortunate enough to experience everyday.☬✞

𝑨𝒕 𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉 𝒅𝒊𝒅 𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒍𝒃𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔,
𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒈 𝒊𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒎𝒆;
𝑨𝒔 𝒊𝒇 𝒊𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒅 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒂 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝒔𝒐𝒖𝒍,
𝑾𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝑮𝒐𝒅’𝒔 𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒆. .
.
𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒖𝒆𝒍 𝑻𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒐𝒓 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒈𝒆 .
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑹𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒓

“There is no exquisite beauty… without some strangeness in the proportion.” .
.
― Edgar Allan Poe

16feb2020. Cocoa Beach, FL

