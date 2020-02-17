COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: STRANGENESS IN THE PROPORTION Published on February 17, 2020 by jacquelinemhadel ✞☬Gratitude:That I can hop on my bike 🚲 and ride up and down the coast, stopping to get closer to the screaming waves 🌊 and/or to bond with surfing 🏄🏼 strangers anytime.Realizing with a full heart ❤️ that the beaches are full of families and friends who have probably spent a small fortune to take this short vacation that I am fortunate enough to experience everyday.☬✞ 𝑨𝒕 𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉 𝒅𝒊𝒅 𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒍𝒃𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔, 𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒈 𝒊𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒎𝒆; 𝑨𝒔 𝒊𝒇 𝒊𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒅 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒂 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝒔𝒐𝒖𝒍, 𝑾𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝑮𝒐𝒅’𝒔 𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒆. ..𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒖𝒆𝒍 𝑻𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒐𝒓 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒈𝒆 .𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑹𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒓 “There is no exquisite beauty… without some strangeness in the proportion.” ..― Edgar Allan Poe 16feb2020. Cocoa Beach, FL Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...