COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: “𝙑𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙙𝙤 𝙚𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙤 𝙫𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙧 𝙖 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙨” Published on February 2, 2020 by jacquelinemhadel I never get tired of taking pictures of this mural. Artist: Mike McCloskey W.I.P. “Love” couch by Artist Renda Writer. Located at Kole Trent Gallery. “𝒟𝑜𝓃’𝓉 𝒷𝑒 𝓅𝓊𝓈𝒽𝑒𝒹 𝒶𝓇𝑜𝓊𝓃𝒹 𝒷𝓎 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒻𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓈 𝒾𝓃 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝓂𝒾𝓃𝒹. 𝐵𝑒 𝓁𝑒𝒹 𝒷𝓎 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂𝓈 𝒾𝓃 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓉.” ...– 𝑅𝒯 𝐵𝑒𝓃𝓃𝑒𝓉𝓉 “𝙑𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙙𝙤 𝙚𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙤 𝙫𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙧 𝙖 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙨” 1feb2020 Cocoa Beach, FL Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...