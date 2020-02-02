COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: “𝙑𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙙𝙤 𝙚𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙤 𝙫𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙧 𝙖 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙨”

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_2516
I never get tired of taking pictures of this mural. Artist: Mike McCloskey

IMG_2540

2A6B955B-0E52-4F39-A0F0-3945E90FB939
W.I.P.
IMG_2597
“Love” couch by Artist Renda Writer. Located at Kole Trent Gallery.
1BD3F0F9-5496-41A2-8D32-A6F1470D7E1A
“𝒟𝑜𝓃’𝓉 𝒷𝑒 𝓅𝓊𝓈𝒽𝑒𝒹 𝒶𝓇𝑜𝓊𝓃𝒹 𝒷𝓎 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒻𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓈 𝒾𝓃 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝓂𝒾𝓃𝒹. 𝐵𝑒 𝓁𝑒𝒹 𝒷𝓎 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂𝓈 𝒾𝓃 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓉.” .
.
.
– 𝑅𝒯 𝐵𝑒𝓃𝓃𝑒𝓉𝓉
B1D79C76-F192-4A48-BA00-911BBD483082
“𝙑𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙙𝙤 𝙚𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙤 𝙫𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙧 𝙖 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙨”

IMG_259582496957_10162924466425128_1603956296900411392_oIMG_2694

 

1feb2020 Cocoa Beach, FL

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s