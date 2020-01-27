COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: ZEN IS LIBERATION Published on January 27, 2020 by jacquelinemhadel ҉ 𝙕𝙚𝙣 ҉ 𝙞𝙨 ҉ 𝙩𝙝𝙚 ҉ 𝙡𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 ҉ 𝙤𝙛 ҉ 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚҉ .҉ .҉ . -A.Watts ya gotta get up to stand up 26jan2020. Cocoa Beach, FL Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: ZEN IS LIBERATION”
Great shots – first one has the awesome
Second wave adding more to the photo – and the second one seems to engulf the surfer in that getting up mode…. so cool
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!
LikeLike