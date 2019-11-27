NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: Ɠ Ƕ ට Ϛ Ͳ “ed” Published on November 27, 2019 by jacquelinemhadel 𝕃𝕚𝕓𝕓𝕪 𝕊𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕝𝕖 𝕚𝕤 𝕒 ℕ𝕐ℂ 𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥 𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪 𝕗𝕣𝕠𝕞 𝔹𝕣𝕪𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕨𝕣, ℙ𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕤𝕪𝕝𝕧𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒. “𝕃𝕚𝕓𝕓𝕪’𝕤 𝕒𝕣𝕥 𝕚𝕤 𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕢𝕦𝕖 𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕒𝕦𝕤𝕖 𝕚𝕥 𝕗𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕦𝕣𝕖𝕤 𝕙𝕖𝕣 𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕖𝕣 𝕖𝕘𝕠: “ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕖𝕓𝕖ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕐𝕠𝕣𝕜.” ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕖𝕓𝕖’𝕤 𝕕𝕒𝕣𝕜 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕗𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕖𝕩𝕡𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕠 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕝𝕚𝕗𝕖 𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕒𝕝 𝕃𝕚𝕓𝕓𝕪’𝕤 𝕠𝕨𝕟 𝕧𝕦𝕝𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕓𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕪, 𝕣𝕒𝕨 𝕖𝕞𝕠𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤, 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕪 𝕠𝕓𝕤𝕖𝕣𝕧𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤.” (𝕝𝕚𝕓𝕓𝕪𝕤𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕝𝕖.𝕔𝕠𝕞) Ɠ Ƕ ට Ϛ Ͳ “Seated here in contemplations lost, my thought discovers vaster space beyond, supernal silence and unfathomed peace” ― Giacomo Leopardi Brad Robson left his impression on a roof top wall in NYC, “6 stories high looking out over the Lower East Side – a monochromatic reflection of a city whose gaze seems to look out through rose tinted glasses.” (bradrobsoncom) “It doesn’t matter where you’re from – or how you feel… There’s always peace in a strong cup of coffee.” ― Gabriel Bá https://www.instagram.com/theprimatenyc/ a caption 26nov19. NYC Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “NEW YORK CITY STREET ART: Ɠ Ƕ ට Ϛ Ͳ “ed””
Excellent. Thank you.
Fantastic street art with your personal touch! My fav was the construction worker with coffee and then the peace quote below! Awesome
